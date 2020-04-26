Escape the hustle and bustle and move to this small equestrian property with 11 stables and an outdoor school

Fancy the opportunity to purchase a well equipped small equestrian property in rural West Sussex? Well now could be your chance…

Furzefield Farm can be found in a delightful, unspoilt location, with an entrance just off a country lane. There are endless hacking opportunities and there is direct access from the property onto a public bridleway.

The village of Ashurst with local school and pub is 1 mile to the east, and the historic country town of Steyning is 4 miles to the south.

Local equestrian centres in your area will include: Sussex EC (4 miles), Homelands (3.5 miles) and Monnington Equestrian (29 miles).

Coombelands Equestrian and its facilities — which include a cross-country course — is just a 20 minute drive from the front door.

Rogate cross-country course is 30 miles away while you are just 15 miles from the experts at Mayes Scrine equine veterinary practice should you need them.

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 14, or head out with the Crawley and Horsham Hunt once the season comes around again.

Offered for sale by Batcheller Monkhouse,this well-placed horsey set-up is priced at a modest £550,000; but you’ll need to be comfortable residing in the property’s mobile home.

Let’s take a look around…

The land totals approximately 6.16 acres and there is a number of post and rail fenced paddocks suitable for turnout.

Some of the land would lend itself to a cross-country or show jumping course, do you agree?

There are 11 stables in total, nine of which are set around a concrete yard, which also boasts a wash down area, tack room, feed room and a rug room. The additional two boxes have a lean-to store.

The outdoor arena measures 22x37m and has a sand and rubber surface. There is a hardcore area for potential lungeing ring (subject to planning).

The accomodation is a mobile home, which adjoins an office building. The open plan living space incorporates a sitting and dining area, a fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, an en-suite cloakroom and a shower room with WC.

