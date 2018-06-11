Emily King: delve into the archives of the new Bramham under-25 champion

Emily King trounced the opposition in the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI3* at the Equi-Trek Bramham Horse Trials yesterday (Sunday, 10 June) riding Jane Del Missier’s Dargun,  to finish top of the leaderboard on her dressage of 25.5.

The daughter of Mary is still only 22-years-old, but she has clocked up several international placings. To celebrate the new national under-25 champion, we delve into the photo archives to reflect on what has already been a great career for Emily…

1. Emily pictured with her mum, Mary, and brother Freddie at the Devon base she grew up at in 2011. Emily announced earlier this month that she is making the move to Cheshire this summer, to base her operation with her boyfriend, fellow event rider Sam Ecroyd
Equestrian sportswoman, Mary King at her home in Devon with Freddie (L) and Emily (R) and Tom the pet dog - Photo mandatory by-line: Phil Mingo/Pinnacle - Tel: +44(0)1363 881025 - Mobile:0797 1270 681 - 29/10/2011 - Equestrian - Eventing - Mary King, Devon, England

2. On the podium at the 2012 FEI European Eventing Championships for Juniors at Strzegom, Poland. Individual silver medallist Emily is pictured with individual gold medallist Sophie How and individual bronze medallist Harold Megahey
On the podium at the FEI European Eventing Championships for Juniors 2012 at Strzegom, Poland yesterday: (L to R) Individual silver medallist Emily King (GBR), individual gold medallist Sophie How (GBR) and individual bronze medallist Harold Megahey (IRL).

3. Emily and Mr Hiho competing in the CIC3* at Chatsworth in 2014, when Emily was aged just 18
Emily King (GBR)&Mr Hiho - Cross Country - Dodson&Horrell Chatsworth International Horse Trials 2014 - Chatsworth House, Derbyshire, United Kingdom - 18 May 2014

4. Emily and Mary pictured at their Devon home in 2015

5. Emily and Redpath Eucanfly pictured flying around the cross-country in the CCIJ* at Houghton Hall International Horse Trials in 2013
Emily King riding REDPATH EUCANFLY, in the CCIJ* at the Houghton International on 25 May 2013

6. Brookleigh jumping around an intermediate at Burnham Market in 2013
Emily King riding BROOKLEIGH in Intermediate Section K on 29th March 2013

7. Mary, Brookleigh and Emily pictured in 2015 at home
Mary and Emily King - Salcombe Regis, Devon, United Kingdom - 10 November 2015

8. Loxley flies around the advanced at Belton in 2016
Emily King riding LOXLEY in the Adv Section O during the Belton Horse Trials, in the grounds of Belton House near Grantham in Lincolnshire, UK on 17th April 2016

9. Brookleigh performs his test with Emily at Badminton in 2016. Sadly the pair couldn’t complete due to a late fall on the cross-country, but this 16-year-old gelding is now back in work following time off through injury
Emily King riding Brookleigh GBR during the Dressage phase of The Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials at Badminton in Gloucestershire, UK on 4th May 2016

10. Emily speaking to the press following her dressage test at Badminton, accompanied by her mother
G0YRTJ Badminton, UK. 6th May, 2016. The 2016 Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials. Mary King and daughter Emily after the Dressage Phase on Day 2 of The 2016 Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials which take place 5th - 8th May. Credit: Jonathan Clarke/Alamy Live News

11. Emily, Ben Hobday and Mary pictured at the Horse & Hound awards

 

12. Emily trots up Brookleigh at Badminton in 2016

13. Emily holds on tight to Dargun at Blenheim in 2017 to avoid a dunking

Emily King (GBR) riding DARGUN during the cross country phase of the CCI*** during the Ssangyong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials near Oxford in Oxfordshire, UK between 16th September 2017

14. Emily and Dargun during their cross-country round at Bramham last weekend
Emily King riding DARGUN during the cross country phase of the British Horse Feeds CCI*** U25 at the Bramham International Horse Trials on the Bramham Estate near Weatherby in North Yorkshire in the UK on 9th June 2018

