Effortless style in and out of the saddle *Promotion*

Promotional Feature with Toggi

If you’re looking for a new stylish summer wardrobe, then don’t miss Toggi’s exciting new summer collection…

TOGGI MARWARI BREECHES

The Toggi Marwari ladies breeches in soft four-way stretch denim provide a comfortable fit in and out of the saddle. These breeches feature stretch panels at the ankle and feminine embroidery detail on the pockets to add the finishing touches to this stylish legwear.

Colours: navy denim and white denim

Sizes: 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36

RRP: £55.00

Available from www.toggi.com

TOGGI ASHLYN COUNTRY GILET

This sophisticated gilet is lightly padded and features beautiful seamlines and a smocked back detail to create a flattering and modern silhouette. Featuring a luxurious printed lining and gold trims, this gilet would make a welcome addition to any stylish woman’s wardrobe.

Colours: camel or heritage blue

Sizes: 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18

RRP: £80.00

TOGGI CORA SHIRT

Simple and chic, this shirt is made from a beautiful fluid fabric that drapes beautifully, feels silky soft next to the skin and looks equally good dressed up or dressed down. It features an elegant horse bit print for an added touch of style and subtle tonal embroidery.

Colour: Horse Bit Print

Sizes: 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20

RRP: £60.00

Available from www.toggi.com

TOGGI CANYON RIDING BOOT

The handmade Toggi Canyon boot is an award-winning long leather riding and country boot. With a Puratex membrane, these boots are waterproof and breathable ensuring maximum performance in all weather conditions. The breathable cushioned inner sock compliments the lightweight and flexible rubber sole for added comfort and safety throughout the day, whether it’s enjoying a day in the saddle or walking through the British countryside. This boot is available in standard and wide leg fit.