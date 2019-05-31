Trending:

Charlotte holds down a marquee for Carl mid-test and 7 other horsey social media posts this week

Gemma Redrup

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a bright prospect to a sky-high jump, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

And the answer is yes, they did!

Someone is very jolly

Next stop Badminton for this Suffolk Punch?

Wow — this looks like one to watch

Laura Tomlinson’s children make a top team

View this post on Instagram

Found in the pony paddock poo picking 😂

A post shared by laurabtomlinson (@laurabtomlinson) on

Then and now

View this post on Instagram

Monbeg by Design😍😭👶🏽

A post shared by Susie Berry (@susielberry) on

Wise words from Houghton winner, Holly Woodhead

View this post on Instagram

No matter how hard it gets never give up ⭐

A post shared by Holly Woodhead Eventing (@hollywoodhead94) on

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Charlotte Dujardin being super-helpful to Carl Hester

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

Personalised Mini Tablet Case

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.

Cosmetic bag apatchy

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk

All Horses for Sale