Fancy a taste of history? Check out this 17th Century farmhouse with stables, sand school and a swimming pool for £1.5m

Butts Green Farm offers a stunning combination of history and character with the added bonus of a perfect equestrian set-up outside.

Situated close to the village of Clavering near Saffron Walden in Essex, the five-bedroom farmhouse is Grade II-listed and dates back to the 17th Century, boasting early Jacobean characteristics. It is on the market with estate agent Zoe Napier Group with a price tag of £1.5m.

The compact equestrian facilities include five stables, a sand school, an indoor preparation area, a groom’s room and storage space, with the grounds and post-and-rail paddocks set within two acres.

The property is located in a rural area and enjoys views across neighbouring farmland, with keen riders benefiting from easy access to bridleways.

It is also surrounded by a great road network, with the M11 in easy driving distance, and is perfectly located for travelling around the country for training and competitions. For working riders, the property is also well positioned for anyone who needs to commute into London.

There is plenty of parking, including a double garage and a useful car port. The garage area offers additional office space and a leisure room, with a kitchen to serve a barbeque area.

The brilliant outside space doesn’t stop there because the set-up also boasts an outdoor heated swimming pool — perfect to escape the horses on a summer’s day.

Inside, the farmhouse offers plenty of character with high ceilings, a Jacobean staircase, heavy oak timber frames and splendid feature fireplaces.

A more recent extension complements the period features and there is a contemporary kitchen/breakfast room with an open family area.

Upstairs, the five bedrooms are spread out over the first floor and the second attic floor.

