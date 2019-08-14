A wedding detour, #StormStoneleigh and a horse named after Nando’s — it all happened at the national showjumping championships

Torrential rain may have put a dampener on Stoneleigh, but there was no stopping these worthy combinations en-route to taking some of the coveted titles at the British Showjumping National Championships last week (6-11 August).

We saw some spectacular jump-offs, beautiful horsemanship and some cracking young horses, who have superstars of the future written all over them.

We bring you just some of the stars in this year’s roll of honour of national champions.

1. It’s a 100% strike rate for Mia Clegg-Ingram and Parc Rob, who came to Stoneleigh for the 138cm stepping stones final — and won

2. Olivia Poole sets a blistering pace to take the newcomers masters and a qualification slot for the final at HOYS on My Premier Touch — nicknamed Nando after being bought by owner Di Fairclough on the way to dinner

3. Derek Morton and the stallion Zlatan Z, winners of the five-year-old final

4. “I went as fast as I could!” said Eloise Squibb, who claimed a pony newcomers-Foxhunter masters double on 13-year-old Rudgeway Maestro.

5. Ronnie Jones with Ruth and Ian Dowie’s Dutch-bred Interstar B (I’m Special De Muze x Ohorn VDL), winners of the Prestige Italia Big Star six-year-old championship

6. Toby Fry, 15, and Jamie Fry’s 14-year-old gelding Zucan V take the 148cm championship final as the only combination to jump double clear.

7. Olli Fletcher riding Julia Hammond’s Horst Van De Mispelaere, retains his crown in the under-16 championship by 2 seconds.

8. A string of good results for Tabitha Kyle results in 138cm championship glory with the “little dressage horse” Playboy Van De Zoetewei.

9. Ronnie Robertson, who has Paralympic aspirations, lands the para equestrian grade IV junior title with brand new partner A World Of His Own.

10. HOYS champions Izabella Rogers and Whinneys Lass land the 128cm final and a ticket to Olympia.

11. From 90 starters, Eloise Burden and Penelope Oakey’s Happy Hero take top spot in the pony British novice championship. “It was a scary wait!” she said. They also took the 148cm bronze league final.

12. Jessica Botham riding Silent Whisper II, the British-bred four-year-old champion, who is a half-sister to last year’s winner Miss Marcolas.

13. Keeping it in the family: Will Fletcher, riding “Big Tone”, Emmerton II, regains the under-21 title he won two years ago — after his brother Olli won last year.

14. Katie Shaw riding her 18-year-old home-bred Fools Business regain the 1.15m members’ cup final to add their fantastic list of achievements at these championships

15. Emma-Jo Slater takes her sixth British novice title and the discovery honours on the five-year-old Kimba Castello, bred by Kim Barzilay.

16. Flossie England retains her para equestrian grade III junior title on Muckrim Eamonn Ban

17. Mark Edwards and Montreuxs Tale continue their “mega season” to be crowned 1.40m champions and they’re now on their way to HOYS.

18. Newly engaged Nicola Barry and the grade C champion Be Caprivi, a son of Balloon.

19. Georgia Tame and the “very hot” Quintella are on their way to HOYS with the under-25 wild card

20. Bex Mason and David Fudge’s Vancurtis — the Vangelis x William Curtis seven-year-old, who she describes as a “freak of nature” — head the Equitop Myoplast Foxhunter masters

21. Daniella Johnston is crowned 1.25m restricted rider champion with Cavalier Road — “Our partnership is finally coming together,” she said.

22. And finally… Introducing our new British national champions, Harriet Nuttall with A Touch Imperious (AKA Henry), who made a detour on her way home from a wedding to take victory in the international stairway.

Congratulations everyone! And don’t miss the full stories from the BS National Championships in this week’s Horse & Hound, out Thursday 15 August.