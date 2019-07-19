Trending:

When a bounce becomes an oxer and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an impressive Suffolk Punch to a very scopey pony, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Eleven-year-old Tabitha Kyle showing off her incredible talent

Oisin Murphy channelling his supermodel skills

Aachen looks like somewhere all horse lovers need to visit

Michael Jung gives one of his horses some love

That team gold and individual silver medal-winning feeling

https://twitter.com/bubbyupton/status/1150506635854524416/photo/2

Who said men can’t multi-task?

We would like one like this please

Stretch!

This is mesmerising

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=798867940509430

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Fair play!

