Tickets, live stream, timetable and more: how to follow Bolesworth 2021





Spectators have returned to the Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International Horse Show for the first time in three years.

The 2021 show (7-11 July) features international showjumping, with a limited number of spectators in line with Government Covid guidelines, against the backdrop of Bolesworth Castle.

The show was held behind closed doors in 2020, owing to the Covid pandemic, and also in 2019 due to heavy rain.

What showjumping is on?

More than 800 horses are entered across the five-day show. The CSI3* headlines the show, which also features a CSI*, plus international classes for ponies, amateurs and young horses.

Top riders, including the Whitakers and Tokyo-bound Ben Maher and Holly Smith, will be jumping across the week.

Thursday evening (8 July) features the popular ‘ride and drive’. Saturday (10 July) is puissance night and Sunday afternoon features the coveted CSI3* grand prix, which has a provisional start time of 3pm.

The show also hosted its first showing classes this year, with BSPS Mountain & Moorland qualifiers held on Wednesday (7 July) for the championships at Liverpool International Horse Show (31 December – 3 January).

Can I still buy tickets?

Yes – Saturday is close to selling out, but tickets are still available for all upcoming days. Tickets cost £15 for adults and £7.50 for children. Children under the age of three can enter for free, and well-behaved dogs are welcome. A discount is available for British Showjumping members on pre-booked tickets.

Is there a live stream?

The international classes are being live streamed on Clip My Horse.

How can I keep up with the action?

H&H is covering the action, with all the news and stories from the show across the Horse & Hound website and in the 15 July print edition of the magazine.

What else is there to do and see?

Friday night (9 July) is shopping night – the “A-list auction” features a selection of young horses and yearlings.

There is plenty of shopping, plus places to eat and drink, and a kids zone.

Hospitality is also available, starting at £114.50, and Saturday features ladies’ day and a Ibiza Classics party night.

