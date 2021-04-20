Fall in love with this former polo yard and its 44 acres, gallop track, outdoor school and three-bedroom home





An extensive equestrian property with over 44 acres of land? Yes please!

Blueys Farm is situated on Twyford Road in the pretty village of Waltham St. Lawrence in east Berkshire. It is placed in wonderful countryside between Maidenhead and Reading. The parish is bordered by Twyford and Hurst to the west and White Waltham and Maidenhead to the east.

Local equestrian centres nearby include: Berkshire Riding Centre (8 miles), Hall Place EC (12 miles) and Lands End EC (4 miles).

Premier livery and training centre, Brookfield Equestrian can be found just under 15 minutes from the front door.

Want to hunt? Head out with the The Berks and Bucks Draghounds or the Old Berks.

Sign up to BSPS Area 15A for a range of local showing shows.

Your riding club will be Berkshire County Riding Club.

Racing is at Newbury, while polo can be enjoyed at The Royal County Of Berkshire polo club.

If you need a vet, contact Berkshire Equine Ltd (30 miles).

This well-located yard is on the market for a price of £3m and you will need to get in touch with the experts at Strutt & Parker if you want to make it yours.

The land totals 37.69 acres, comprising two fields previously used as polo fields, an exercise track, post and rail fenced paddocks, a pond, a lake and woodlands.

There is opportunity to purchase an additional 9.37 acres of land via separate negotiation.

There is an immaculate outdoor school with plenty of space for a course of jumps and handily, when you’re not schooling, the land provides direct access to Knowl Hill bridleway.

There are several outbuildings, some of which are currently used as stabling. There are four barns in total and planning has been granted to convert one of the barns into holiday dwellings.

There are several stables, as well as storage spaces, and the property is currently run as a livery yard. There is also a staff quarters attached to one of the stable blocks with two kitchens, reception room, two bedrooms and bathroom facilities.

The main house boasts three bedrooms. It has been built in a slightly elevated position; the front of the house leads onto a terrace which then overlooks a paddock and a lake beyond.

The majority of the accommodation is on the ground floor and comprises a kitchen/dining room with wooden units and a breakfast bar. This leads to a dining area with bi-fold doors onto the adjacent terrace.

The rooms are light and airy with plenty of space for family time or entertaining.

