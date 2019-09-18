What is the weather forecast for Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials?

The countdown is on for this week’s SsangYong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials (19-22 September 2019) in Oxfordshire — and it looks set to stay warm and dry for the first three days, before turning showery overnight into Sunday, with a chance of some thunder on Saturday night. Make sure you bring your sunblock for the Thursday to Saturday and pack a lightweight waterproof coat if you’re planning to attend on Sunday.
Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials weather forecast
Thursday 19 September
1000
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: Sunny with light winds
Wind: 3mph
1300
Temperature: 19°C
Weather: Sunny with light winds
Wind: 4mph
1600
Temperature: 21°C
Weather: Sunny with light winds
Wind: 4mph
Friday 20 September
The weather
1000
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: Sunny and a gentle breeze
Wind: 9mph
1300
Temperature: 19°C
Weather: Sunny and a gentle breeze
Wind: 12mph
1600
Temperature: 20°C
Weather: Sunny and a moderate breeze
Wind: 13mph
Saturday 21 September
The weather
1000
Temperature: 17°C
Weather: sunny and a gentle breeze
Wind: 11mph
1300
Temperature: 23°C
Weather: Sunny and a moderate breeze
Wind: 14mph
1600
Temperature: 23°C
Weather: Sunny and a moderate breeze
Wind: 13mph
Sunday 22 September
The weather
1000
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: Light rain and a gentle breeze
Wind: 10mph
1300
Temperature: 19°C
Weather: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze
Wind: 11mph
1600
Temperature: 19°C
Weather: Light rain and a gentle breeze
Wind: 11mph
Forecast correct at the time of publication, courtesy of BBC weather.
Don’t miss our full report from Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials in 26 September issue of Horse & Hound magazine