What is the weather forecast for Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials?

The countdown is on for this week’s SsangYong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials (19-22 September 2019) in Oxfordshire — and it looks set to stay warm and dry for the first three days, before turning showery overnight into Sunday, with a chance of some thunder on Saturday night. Make sure you bring your sunblock for the Thursday to Saturday and pack a lightweight waterproof coat if you’re planning to attend on Sunday.

Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials weather forecast

Thursday 19 September

1000

Temperature: 15°C

Weather: Sunny with light winds

Wind: 3mph

1300

Temperature: 19°C

Weather: Sunny with light winds

Wind: 4mph

1600

Temperature: 21°C

Weather: Sunny with light winds

Wind: 4mph

Friday 20 September

1000

Temperature: 15°C

Weather: Sunny and a gentle breeze

Wind: 9mph

1300

Temperature: 19°C

Weather: Sunny and a gentle breeze

Wind: 12mph

1600

Temperature: 20°C

Weather: Sunny and a moderate breeze

Wind: 13mph

Saturday 21 September

1000

Temperature: 17°C

Weather: sunny and a gentle breeze

Wind: 11mph

1300

Temperature: 23°C

Weather: Sunny and a moderate breeze

Wind: 14mph

1600

Temperature: 23°C

Weather: Sunny and a moderate breeze

Wind: 13mph

Sunday 22 September

1000

Temperature: 18°C

Weather: Light rain and a gentle breeze

Wind: 10mph

1300

Temperature: 19°C

Weather: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze

Wind: 11mph

1600

Temperature: 19°C

Weather: Light rain and a gentle breeze

Wind: 11mph

Forecast correct at the time of publication, courtesy of BBC weather.



