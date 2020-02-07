A boy asleep with his foal, plus 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From horses letting off some steam to heart-melting examples of the next generation, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Happiness is…

Whoopsie!

Nicely done…

We want some of whatever Laura Collett’s horses are having…

That’s quite some turn around!

Give us a kiss…

A throwback to pre-health and safety days…

Great work Paddy

Hello, hello, hello – what’s going on ‘ere then?

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

The boy, his mare and their colt – our hearts have just melted…

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

If you are the winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition, contact us to let us know if you would prefer to receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured below left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with your initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk