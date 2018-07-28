6 things we learnt at Osborne: royalty, great views and the Isle of Wight’s own rider

Pippa Roome

Osborne House, Queen Victoria's seaside retreat on the Isle of Wight, opened its grounds to eventing for the first time this week at the inaugural London Capital & Finance Osborne Horse Trials on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 July. Here’s what we found out on our Isle of Wight away-day…

Osborne Horse Trials
1. Osborne House, an English Heritage property, and its surrounding grounds are beautiful. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert purchased it in 1845 and plans for a new mansion began at once. Prince Albert himself worked on designs for the formal gardens which complement the house, including the walled garden and terrace.

2. Placement of fences is all important. Course-designer and builder Adrian Ditcham had been extremely clever in placing numerous fences in such a way that a view of the house was in the background of photos.

Osborne Horse Trials

Oliver Townend and Cooley SRS take second in the Victoria Bowl at Osborne 2018. Picture by Adam Fanthorpe

And if you didn’t have a view of the house, you probably had one of the sea…

Osborne Horse Trials

Elisabeth Halliday-Sharp and Cooley Quicksilver at Osborne 2018. Picture by Adam Fanthorpe

3. Sponsored fences don’t have to be boring. Osborne’s cross-country jumps were beautifully decorated to reflect the estate’s history and also the event sponsors.

Osborne Horse Trials

The Red Funnel beam at fence 20 — Red Funnel operate the Southampton-Cowes car ferry which brought the horses to the Isle of Wight

 

Osborne Horse Trials

The Slimline Bottle brushes at fence 21ab

4. The Isle of Wight has its own serious event rider. Sarah Holmes, who is based in Rookley in the middle of the island, was a huge hit with the crowd. She rode a horse in each of the three classes and jumped three double clears on Dunganstown Fleur, Greenvale Coriado and Lowhill Clover.

5. Osborne House is still visited by royalty (and theatrical royalty) today. The Duchess of Cornwall and Dame Judi Dench paid a visit to Osborne on Tuesday and met Sarah and event director Stuart Buntine.

Osborne Horse Trials

Sarah Holmes with Dame Judi Dench. Picture by Adam Fanthorpe

Osborne Horse Trials

The Duchess of Cornwall and Stuart Buntine chat to Sarah Holmes. Picture by Adam Fanthorpe

6. A historical house’s terrace is the perfect place for an eventing prize giving.

Osborne Horse Trials

Oliver Townend, who won two of the three classes, with event chairman Diana Bown and a representative of title sponsor London Capital & Finance. Picture by Adam Fanthorpe

Full report from Osborne in next week’s H&H, out Thursday 2 August.