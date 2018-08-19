Caught on camera! Thrills and spills from the 2018 Mongol Derby

The Guinness Book of Records states that the Mongol Derby is the world’s longest and toughest horse race. The 2018 race, the 10th in its history, featured 18 men and 26 women from 12 countries, who bravely rode across 1,000km of Mongolia aboard the region’s famously tough native horses.



Here are some of the thrills and spills from the famous race...



1. High spirits

From left to right: Trudi Thomas-Morton, Charmaine O’Neill, Cecilia Stone, Karrin O’Loughlin and Saif Noon enjoying the Mongol Derby experience.

2. Eagle-eyed

Following a tough few days, retired vet and endurance rider Pamela Karner, 64, from New York makes her way towards horse station number 13, with an eagle for company.

3. Where is the sat-nav?

Botswanan rider Michael Turner, who leads safaris all over the African continent, checks he is heading in the right direction.

4. A hat with a difference

American Matthew Graham, a fifth generation horse trainer, dons unique attire for the Mongol Derby.

5. The Mongolian steeds

The 2018 Mongol Derby riders meet their mounts for the race, all of which are semi-wild native Mongolian horses.

6. Taking a dip

Saif Noon, an 18-year-old from Pakistan who studies in the UK, goes for an unscheduled roll in the muddy water

7. Here we go!

American fishing captain and paramedic Kelsey Opstad, 27, flashes the camera a smile as she makes her way.

8. At a gallop

Joel Scholz and his fiancé Nicolette Merie-Smith from Florida make their way across the Mongolian countryside with haste.

9. A fourth Derby ride

Devan Horn, from Texas in the USA, leads for part of the 2018 Mongol Derby on her fourth attempt in the famous race.

10. Oops!

Australian Chase Becker takes a tumble while leading her mount, alongside her father Mike Becker.

11. Glorious views

The early leaders Devan Horn and Chase Becker ride amid a stunning backdrop.

12. Home sweet home

The victorious duo Australian Adrian Corboy and British-born Annabel Neasham stay in a Mongolian ger.

13. The winning pair!

The 2018 Mongol Derby is won by Adrian Corboy and Annabel Neasham, who both live in Australia. The duo completed the race in six days and they faced typical Mongolian weather — from monsoon rain and fog, to boiling hot sun and floods.

