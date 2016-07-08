12 children’s ponies who caught the judges’ eye in the show ring

A stallion saved from slaughter, a mare due to be retired later this year and a five-year-old child enjoying her first affiliated showing season — here’s a selection of some beautiful ponies that won in the show ring this season

Laurens Fairy Dust

This lovely dun carried five-year-old Lola Mitty, who is contesting her first affiliated showing season, to her first tricolour in the mini show pony sections at Aintree National Show (25-26 June).

Archwood Ballerina and Wilderness Early Bird

Archwood Ballerina (on the left) stood supreme show pony champion at Royal Cheshire County (21-22 June), heading stablemate Wilderness Early Bird. Both ponies are produced by Team Ahern, with Talia Aristidou piloting Yvonne Selby’s home-bred Ballerina and Georgina Holmes riding Early Bird.

Whiteleaze Aurora

Mia Donaldson partnered another Ahern-produced pony, Whiteleaze Aurora, to win the premier league show pony class at White Rose County (19 May). The pair also claimed the area 3b members’ plaited supreme title.

Greenbarrow Midnight Charmer

This Gill Thompson-produced pony won the 128cm class before carrying 10-year-old

Gabriella Kozersky to the show pony championship title at Lincolnshire County (22-23 June).

Royalview Tiara

Rider Faye Heppelthwaite home-produces this 128cm pony herself, riding every day before or after school. The duo stood show pony champions at Hertfordshire County (28-29 May).

Westleake Sophistication

The mini show pony title at Hertfordshire County went to this 17-year-old, who is owned by Henrietta Barton and ridden by seven-year-old Scarlet Ludlow. The mare is due to be retired at the end of the season.

Fantasia’s Ruby Supreme

Twelve-year-old Freddy Wharton piloted this Dolphin Supreme six-year-old to the RIHS show pony title at the Lancashire Championships (28 May).

Grugaur Skylark

This nine-year-old produced by Terri Guyett earned 12-year-old Pippa Duncan’s first Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) ticket when topping the junior section A class at The Showing Register Spring Show (2 May).

Northlight Coppellia

Katy Williams’ section B headed his HOYS junior class before taking the tricolour at The Showing Register, piloted by 12-year-old Tori Thomas.

Hisley Carnival

Huge HOYS mini M&M entries at the Showing Register meant this 10-year-old Dartmoor pony had to fight off much competition in the capable hands of Annabel Drake. The pair is Royal International bound later this month.

Plasderw Nathaniel

This Welsh section A, ridden by Kinvara Garner, was saved from slaughter for £50. The stallion, owned by Danielle Brice, headed a competitive open Heritage section at BSPS area 1b spring show (30 April).