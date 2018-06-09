11 novices who’ve already blown us away in the ring this season

The ‘novice’ year can be a challenge for many riders, as they try to grapple with the unpredictable and challenging young horse who is new to the excitements of the show ring.

But these novice rides seem to have disregarded their lack of experience this season, proving their superstar quality on more than one occasion.

Be sure to keep these 11 beauties on your radar this term…



1. Chainmail

Caroline Tyrell’s striking riding horse was a novice to watch earlier in the season with Oliver Hood when he won and took reserve at the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) Area 5 spring show. He later took to the ring at Herts County with Allister Hood in the saddle, where he was Royal International (RIHS) riding horse champion.

2. Amilas Clicquot

Lauren Brill rode her own Welsh section A stallion to the National Pony Society confined novice title at the spring festival, before qualifying him for the RIHS at Baston later in the year.

3. Thirkleby Catkin

The five-year-old 138cm show pony won the RIHS section title under Victoria Harker at the BSPS Area 1B spring show.

4. Chantilly Galway Girl

Pictured here going champion at BSPS Area 5’s winter show with Charlotte Elliot-Grooby, the young mare went on to win the 153cm RIHS qualifier at the BSPS winter championships.

5. Gems Kristina

The novice Welsh cob and Rebecca Chalmers were second and reserve champion at the NPS Scottish winter fixture, bagging a Heritage ticket to the RIHS.

6. Isle Bright

The promising hunter and producer Danielle Heath won the novice hunter spoils at the 2018 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

7. Sunstars Contador

The five-year-old Welsh section A, ridden by Gracie Aungier, won his first Horse of the Year Show lead rein qualifier at The Showing Register (TSR) spring show.

8. Mysterie Van De Heuvel

The stunning six-year-old mare was overall RIHS coloured champion at NCPA Lancashire with Wayne Thornecroft, bagging a ticket on her first attempt.

9. Coffeepot Buccaneer

Another young jockey experiencing success at the TSR was Erin Phillips, who rode this eight-year-old to win the HOYS junior small breeds class. This is Buccaneer’s first affiliated showing season.

10. Willowlands Renaissance

Jake Hawker rode the eight-year-old hack to stand novice champion at the South of England spring show and was also reserve RIHS champion at Keysoe’s spring fixture.

11. Whalton Reprise

The super-classy four-year-old, piloted by Harriet Dennison, was overall novice supreme at the BSPS winter championships in April, despite only making her show ring debut in February.

