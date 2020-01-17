Trending:

1 incredible view and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some interesting desensitising techniques to a stunning setting to go hunting in, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Beep, beep!

Don’t try this at home, but what a good little horse

Good to catch!

How wonderful for the connections of the late Roaring Lion to have his legacy now living on

Joe Stockdale back in the day and now

Mikey Pender is no fair weather rider

✈️

How not to do it (pony and rider were both fine)

View this post on Instagram

i think it’s safe to say that i won’t be taking on the bury bareback challenge any time soon… unless of course they decide to run a face planting challenge which i think i’d win without a doubt…😭😂 doing bare back on rosie for the first time… she was perfect then decided to take a stride out at the last fence so it ended with me on the floor….😭😂 literally my most shameful fall ever🤷🏼‍♀️ i’ve never heard my mum, @unhorsey_sibling , @super_bethy_ and @_storm_eq_ laugh so much… thanks 👍🏼😂 Good job I was wearing my jockey skull from @championequestrian 🙌🏻 #fail #equestrianfail #fall #falloff #equestrian #poniesofinstagram #horsesofinstagram #equestrianfall #bareback #barebackchallenge #equine #faceplant #championrider

A post shared by Lilli Fiddes🇬🇧27K (@super_lils) on

Great fun

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

What a stunning photo

