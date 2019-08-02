Trending:

1 iconic moment and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From one big announcement to some horses enjoying their favourite snacks, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Yum!

Feeling fresh

Selfie time for Mark Todd and his teammates soon after he announced his retirement

Camphire International Horse Trials was celebrated with a historic and hugely deserved win for Kazuma Tomoto in the four star long, with our mate and Irish team stalwart Sam Watson taking out the individual title in the very hard fought @fei_global Nations Cup class. But the day was marked with an emotional farewell to one of our biggest supporters, mentors, role models and great friend, the legend that is Sir Mark (@marktoddeventing). To stand alongside him on the podium on Sunday was a huge honour for us and a fitting send off for Toddy. Thank you Mark, from flying down to Christchurch (NZ) in the early 2000’s as our special guest (and crowd puller) at our fund raiser to help with our first venture to the UK, to all the course walks, lessons, pieces of advice, and everything in between. We will endeavour to continue your brand of etiquette and culture moving forward, whilst passing down your beliefs and values to our current and future Kiwi team mates. All the very best to Carolyn and yourself for the future. We salute you! (📸s @libby_law_photography & ME!)

And from the man himself…

Well sat!

Enable’s connections cheer her on

Enable with her biggest fan

This looks delicious

And here’s another horsey snack of choice

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

This was an iconic moment at Goodwood this week

