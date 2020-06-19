1 chip off the old block and 11 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some amazing Royal Ascot moments to a football-playing stallion, it all happened on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Charlie Hills’ sons cheer home Battaash



Fair play to Jonelle Price and team for not being deterred by a ‘drop’ of rain



The son of in-form Flat jockey, Jim Crowley, looks to be a chip off the old block



Dress smart, think smart



Paul Nolan From @TheIrishField – ‘Mr @McArdleBrendan & Mr @PowellLeo looking swell at The Irish Field’s team meeting this morning.’ #RoyalAscot #Horses The Irish Field Leo Powell Brendan McArdle #Racing 🐴

Chris Burton’s groundkeepers look pretty useful



Family portrait

When the horse you look after wins big



A natural…



How cute…



Too Darn Hot enjoying a spot of football

Flying Frankie

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Everyone loves seeing a winner owned by The Queen, and Tactical galloping to victory at Royal Ascot on Wednesday was no different



