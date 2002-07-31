Top eventers in action at Gatcombe

Plan your visit to the Doubleprint Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe this weekend (2 – 4 August)

Timetable

Friday, 2 August

  • Top arena: novice championship and advanced dressage 9am

  • Young event horse arena: Young event horse classes 9am

  • Main arena: Pony Club show jumping 9am

    Saturday, 3 August

  • Top arena: novice championship, advanced, intermediate and open championships dressage 9am

  • Main arena: novice and advanced show jumping 9am

  • Arena attractions 1.40pm

  • Prize-giving 5.40pm

  • Novice and advanced cross-country 12noon

    Sunday, 4 August

  • Top arena: open and intermediate championships dressage 8am

  • Main arena: show jumping 7.45am

  • Arena attractions 2.50pm

  • Prize-giving 5.20pm

  • Cross-country 12noon

    Admission prices:

    £5 per person on Friday, £9 on Saturday and £10 on Sunday. A pass for all three days costs £18.

    For information (tel: 01937 541811) or visit www.gatcombe-horse.co.uk

    Directions:

    Gatcombe Park is situated between Stroud and Tetbury in Gloucestershire. From M4 J15, follow A419 to Stroud. From M4 J17, follow A429 to Malmesbury and B4014 through Tetbury. From M5 J13, take A419 to Stroud and follow signs to the event.

