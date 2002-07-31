Top eventers in action at Gatcombe

Plan your visit to the Doubleprint Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe this weekend (2 – 4 August)

Timetable

Friday, 2 August

Admission prices:

£5 per person on Friday, £9 on Saturday and £10 on Sunday. A pass for all three days costs £18.

For information (tel: 01937 541811) or visit www.gatcombe-horse.co.uk

Directions:

Gatcombe Park is situated between Stroud and Tetbury in Gloucestershire. From M4 J15, follow A419 to Stroud. From M4 J17, follow A429 to Malmesbury and B4014 through Tetbury. From M5 J13, take A419 to Stroud and follow signs to the event.