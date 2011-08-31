Retired event horse Ringwood Cockatoo returns to the UK

Ringwood Cockatoo, Bettina Hoy’s former four-star event horse, has returned to the UK to enjoy his retirement.

The 20-year-old grey is moving to Lincolnshire to the home of commentator Justin Llewelyn and his wife Claire, who also have Leslie Law’s former four-star and championship horse Shear H20.

Before his retirement at Boekelo in 2009 Ringwood Cockatoo amassed 2087 British Eventing points and was the most successful German event horse of his time.

Last season he was ridden in BE100 and open novice classes by Thai young rider Promton Kingwan, but will now have an easier life doing dressage.

“I was delighted when Claire said that she would love to have him,” said Bettina. “He has been such a big part of my life that I will miss him terribly, but I know that he will be very happy and wonderfully looked after.”

Claire added: “He and I will be out and about doing British Dressage and it does give me a second superstar to ride. I only hope that I don’t let him down!”

Ringwood Cockatoo arrived at the Llewelyn’s yesterday (Tuesday 30 August).

“He hitched a lift with Simone Dietermann who is competing at Burghley,” said Justin. “He’s an absolute poppet and settling in well already.”

Ringwood Cockatoo won 10 times at three-star level and also triumphed in two four-stars, the first CCI**** at Luhmühlen in 2005 and at Pau in 2008.

He took the individual bronze medal at the 2007 European Championships in Pratoni, the team bronze at the 2005 Europeans at Blenheim and team gold at the 2006 World Equestrian Games in Aachen.

Ringwood Cockatoo was bred in Ireland and was initially ridden by Bettina’s Australian husband Andrew, but Bettina took over when he was concentrating on his Olympic horses in 2000.