New Express Eventing format for 2012-2013 revealed

Organisers of Express Eventing have announced more details of the revised format of the competition.

After a year’s break, Express Evening relaunches at HorseWorld Live on Saturday, 17 November, at the ExCeL Arena in London.

Seven riders, including Oliver Townend will be “team principals” and select a second athlete to ride with them.

Points accumulated during the 2012-13 series will count towards an overall team and individual winner.

The other team principals are Mark Todd, Fiona Hobby, Sam Griffiths, Harry Meade and Lucinda Fredericks.

For more information visit www.expresseventing.co.uk.