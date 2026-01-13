Brit with ‘extensive experience’ takes on new role overseeing two FEI sports





Britain’s Molly Day has taken on the newly combined role of director of the eventing and driving department at the FEI.

Ms Day was formerly the chief executive officer of Equestrian Events Inc, which runs Defender Kentucky, and spent nearly 10 years with The Jockey Club before that. Her past jobs include general manager of Haydock Park and Carlisle racecourses. She will officially join the FEI on 1 February.

She takes over from Frédérique Reffet Plantier, who had held the position of eventing director since the start of 2025 but stepped away when driving was to be added to the job.

Ms Day said that she is “honoured” to take on the position.

“I look forward to bringing my experience in delivering major equestrian events and managing complex operations to this role,” she said.

“Working with the talented team in Lausanne, I hope to strengthen connections across these two disciplines, support organisers, officials, and athletes and help eventing and driving continue to grow sustainably at a global level.”

Ms Day, who holds a degree in festival and events management from Edinburgh Napier University, has served as a trustee of Calvert Trust Stables and on the Women in Racing committee, where she supported initiatives on safeguarding, sustainability, gender equity and talent development.

During her time running Haydock, she managed a major capital investment project, strengthened stakeholder partnerships and earned national recognition for customer experience. She also successfully oversaw the reopening of Carlisle racecourse following the pandemic.

FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez said the FEI is “delighted” to welcome Molly to the team.

“Throughout the recruitment process Molly has demonstrated strategic vision, operational expertise, and deep knowledge of equestrian sport at the highest level,” she said.

“Her extensive experience, along with her trusted reputation within the community, makes her an exceptional addition to the FEI sports and games team.

“Molly’s proven leadership skills and strategic approach will be invaluable as she takes the helm of our newly merged eventing and driving department. We are confident that under her guidance, the disciplines will be strengthened and positioned for sustainable growth on the international stage.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2026 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now