



The breeders of European eventing champion London 52, Olympic dressage medallist Mount St John Freestyle and showjumping star Donatello d’Auge have been celebrated at the Longines World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses (WBFSH) awards.

The ceremony, which crowned the breeders of the year in eventing, dressage and showjumping – based on the final WBFSH 2025 rankings – took place on 24 January at Jumping Amsterdam.

WBFSH president Jan Pedersen presented Ocke Riewerts (London 52), Stephan Kurz (Mount St John Freestyle) and Susana Epaillard Garcia Cereceda (Donatello D’Auge) each with an inscribed bronze Brigitte Boss trophy and a Longines timepiece.

This is the second time Ocke, who is based in the North Sea island of Föhr in northern Germany, has received the award for London 52 (Landos x Quinar Z), having won in 2022. London 52 and Laura Collett were crowned European champions at Blenheim last year, and were third at Luhmuhlen CCI5*.

“I never expected that achieving this honour once would be possible – let alone twice,” Ocke.

A WBFSH spokesperson said Ocke’s work “stands out for its depth of tradition and meticulous care”.

“Ocke’s philosophy emphasises the value of repeating proven crosses and breeding horses capable of excelling across all three eventing disciplines – as well as possessing the courage to tackle today’s demanding courses,” said the spokesperson.

“London 52’s story is a reminder that greatness can emerge from modest beginnings; a single foal, bred with care and conviction, who rose to the top of international sport and now carries his breeder’s name among the legends of equestrian sport.”

Mount St John Freestyle (Fidermark x Donnerhall 11), who was previously produced and campaigned by Charlotte Dujardin, had another fantastic year with Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, winning individual silver and helping Denmark to team bronze at the European Championships in Crozet. The pair posted three +90% freestyle performances in 2025, including 91.1% at the Frankfurt CDI5* in December.

“Following what Freestyle does, her career achievements, it’s great” said Stephan, who is based in southern Germany.

“There are so many coincidences that happened to come full circle, where everything worked out perfectly.”

Susana, of Haras de La Bosquetterie in Normandy, won the showjumping title for Donatello D’Auge (Jarnac x Hello Pierville) for the second time, having received it in 2023. Donatello is ridden by Susana’s husband Julien, the pair have consistent results at the top level and finished number one in the FEI showjumping combination rankings last year.

“Two years later he is still there, among the best,” said Susana, adding that she is very proud of Donatello’s management.

“Patience is the big secret… let them grow, and once they are doing the sport, then [have] patience not to ask them too much, too often.”

The WBFSH spokesperson said Susan’s second award “stands as a testament to this philosophy and to the enduring legacy of one of modern showjumping’s great athletes”.

