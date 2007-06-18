German stars join eventing hall of fame

Germany’s top event rider and trainer Horst Karsten and Bettina Hoy’s equine partner Watermill Stream (pictured) are the newest entrants to the Event Riders’ Association Hall of Fame.

The ERA Hall of Fame was launched at Badminton and had its first airing in Germany at Luhmühlen’s 50th anniversary event.

Horst, 71, was German champion five times from 1964 and rode on 14 teams, winning nine medals before training compatriots to further success.

Horst also mentored Watermill Stream and Bettina Hoy — the first pairing to win an individual title for Germany (1997) since 1936.