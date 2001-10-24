Foxhall v Badminton clash averted

Date conflict over two of the world’s top three-day events has been resolved

The conflict over dates of next year’s Badminton Horse Trials and the USA national championshipMBNA Foxhall Cup, the two richest three-day events in the world, is over.

Although Foxhall founder Jim Richards originally vowed to keep running his event on the first weekend in May, which meant that it would nearly always clash with Badminton, new executive director, Mitch Strickland felt it would be better to move it to the weekend before the four-star Rolex-Kentucky event. Foxhall 2002 will run from 18 ¨ 21 April.

“I’m delighted,” said Badminton’s executive director, Hugh Thomas. “Themove sets up a real feast of eventing.”