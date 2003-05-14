European eventing squad named

The six riders who travelled to last year’s World Championships in Spain have been selected to represent Britain at the European Championships in Punchestown, Ireland, from 18 to 22 September.

Badminton winner Pippa Funnell has the choice of Supreme Rock, Primmore’s Pride and Cornerman and is aiming to become the first rider to win three European titles in succession.

William Fox-Pitt is listed with Tamarillo or Moon Man, and Leslie Law is expected to choose the younger Shear L’Eau over half-brother Shear H20. Pathfinders Jeanette Brakewell and Over to You make up the team, while Kristina Cook and Polly Stockton will ride as individuals.

Supreme Rock’s legion of fans is likely to get only one chance to see him in action before Punchestown. Pippa is expected to run him at Thirlestane Castle.

Latest on Badminton casualties

Karen Dixon has been stood down for a fortnight after dislocating her shoulder for a second time

Anna Hasso, who fractured her pelvis at the Lake, remains in Frenchayhospital after surgery

Bruce Davidson has returned to the USA after treatment for injuries sustained in a fall at the Mitsubishi pick-ups