British Eventing training booklets to help new eventers

Riders new to eventing can get a leg up into the sport with two new booklets from British Eventing (BE).

BE has added two new booklets — on riding cross-country and show jumping — to its range of literature.

The first BE educational booklet, How to Start Eventing, came out during the summer. It is available for download now and will be updated for the 2010 season.

In Cross Country for Eventers, BE’s team performance manager Yogi Breisner and the 2009 Badminton and Burghley winner, Oliver Townend, give their tips on how to tackle a course safely and successfully.

And readers can get advice from British senior eventing team show jumping coach, Peter Murphy and double British Olympic show jumper, Geoff Billington, in Show Jumping for Eventers.

A Dressage for Eventers booklet will be released later this year.

All are now downloadable from the BE education page on www.britisheventing.com