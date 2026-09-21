A grand prix being won by a Whitaker isn’t an uncommon occurrence but the 1.40m major grand prix at the recent Arena UK Major Showjumping Championships (15-20 September) yielded a far more extraordinary result when cousins Jack Whitaker and Robert Whitaker divided the spoils with identical 31.69sec clears.

With £6,000 on the table for the winner there was stiff competition, and some particularly eye-catching younger horses were among the seven to make the jump-off.

Jack Whitaker sets the target

Jack Whitaker almost buried Sunday’s class with his opening round on the relatively inexperienced nine-year-old Annyalla Silverado (Diarado x Harlequin Du Carel). He set such a tight target, it could be equalled only by Robert Whitaker’s bid, two horses later, on his ride of just two months, the eight-year-old mare Secret Touch JW Van’t Meulenhof.

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Although one rider did better the time, by just 0.05sec – Emma Stoker and the tall and striking nine-year-old Priskada – the big-striding 18hh mare covered so much distance on the run to the last that she got a little close, adding an unlucky four penalties.

A second shot by Rob on the nine-year-old gelding Strike A Pose II almost made it a Whitaker top three, but a late bid by Guy Williams and the lovely eight-year-old stallion Kazandor Hero Z, who had won Tuesday night’s masters, overtook him by 0.77sec.

“I don’t think I could have gone much quicker,” Jack said. “That horse is quite fast but doesn’t have that much experience of going fast at that level. I was just hoping the others were slower than me.”

Jack and his father Michael, who are based less than half an hour from Arena UK, have been producing the horse steadily for the past year.

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“He jumped the newcomers final this time last year, he was brought to our place on the way home, and we bought him,” Jack said. “He looked like a good jumper but he’s been a bit green on his flatwork and took some time. It was a bit of an unexpected win for him really.”

Robert Whitaker: “I couldn’t have done more either”

Robert Whitaker hadn’t watched his cousin’s round, but said: “My dad [John] said he was quick. I don’t think I could have done much more either.”

Rob’s mare, who is owned by the Blatchfords, has been with him for only around five shows but has a “really good mentality”.

“She came from Gilbert De Roock in Belgium and was placed in the seven-year-old final in Lanaken last year. His rider told me about her, so I went and tried her,” he said.

“She’s been jumping really good. I’ve jumped a couple of rankings classes and she tries really hard, she’s really neat and quick. We’ll probably take her to Horse of the Year Show next and then try a few World Cup shows.”

Rob also picked up a win in the star of the future B&C grand prix with the eight-year-old Number One Van De Kale Vallei, edging just 0.17sec ahead of Alex Thompson and Opinacolada, in a competitive jump-off in which 0.90sec divided the top five.

The gelding has been with Rob for around a year and a half and is one of a few younger horses he has been quietly producing.

“He came from Jeroen Dubbeldam – he thought a lot of him but said he didn’t have much experience. We’ve spent a lot of time jumping 1.20m and 1.30m classes and the past three months we’ve stepped up and jumped a couple of rankings classes with him and a few 1.40m,” Rob said. “I have a few good young horses at the moment that I am hoping will make a team with Vermento.”

Nearly a Whitaker family hat-trick

There was another Whitaker victory – and very nearly a one-two – in the Trevor Burrows 1.30m grand prix. Joe Whitaker posted the winning clear with Daiquiri CC and the second-fastest round on Rosezella, who lowered the last for sixth, leaving Holly Smith (Wellview Luxigraaf) in the runner-up spot.

“I should have had a one-two, it was my mistake, I took the wrong line and went too much outside after the second-last. At least Daiquiri put it straight for me!” Joe said.

Joe has been riding 13-year-old Daiquiri, whom he co-owns with Alexandra Wheatman, since the summer.

“He was in Sweden originally and has jumped some bigger classes,” Joe said. “He has jumped 1.45m quite well before, so we’ll see if he can get back that ability. He’s careful and agile.

“He hasn’t had a fence down all week – he’s very consistent and it’s tough to get results here, especially to win a final, as there’s big numbers.”

Read the full report from the Arena UK Major Showjumping Championships in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, in shops Thursday 24 September.