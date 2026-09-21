Which Whitaker won? Cousins’ dead heat in grand prix: ‘I couldn’t go any quicker!’

In a rare grand prix dead heat, the top prize for Arena UK's Major grand prix is split between two family members - cousins Jack and Robert Whitaker

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Jack Whitaker (Annyalla Silverado) and his cousin Robert Whitaker (Secret Touch JW Van’t Meulenhof) dead-heat for first place in the Major Grand Prix at Arena UK, Lincs
Jack Whitaker (Annyalla Silverado) and his cousin Robert Whitaker (Secret Touch JW Van’t Meulenhof) en route to a dead heat for first place in the Major grand prix at Arena UK
(Image credit: ATG Photography)

A grand prix being won by a Whitaker isn’t an uncommon occurrence but the 1.40m major grand prix at the recent Arena UK Major Showjumping Championships (15-20 September) yielded a far more extraordinary result when cousins Jack Whitaker and Robert Whitaker divided the spoils with identical 31.69sec clears.

With £6,000 on the table for the winner there was stiff competition, and some particularly eye-catching younger horses were among the seven to make the jump-off.

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Sarah Radford
Sarah Radford
Freelance journalist and reporter
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