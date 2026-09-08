‘You couldn’t write it!” Construction boss and eventer in showjumping dead heat at Hickstead

The two combinations stopped the clock in exactly the same time in the International Arena

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The two winning combinations on their lap of honour
Ian Foster (Cuba Blue, left) and Ed Eltham with Ibrina HBC on their joint lap of honour
(Image credit: Boots and Hooves Photography)

There was a dead heat in the Stoner Jewellers 1.20m championship at the All England September Tour at Hickstead (6 September), as both Ian Foster (Cuba Blue) and Ed Eltham (Ibrina HBC) stopped the clock on 38.65sec.

Ian and his own gelding had held the lead from second of 13 in the jump-off, with a smooth and speedy round showing the 11-year-old’s effortless acceleration. But second-last in was Ed, with Fred Marshall’s 13-year-old, a nippy little mare with a huge jump and a ground-covering stride enough to equal the leading time.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.