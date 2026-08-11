‘One of the most accomplished riders in track history’: farewell to legendary jockey, aged 52

The jockey rode more than 5,000 winners

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Pictured US jockey Robby Albarado
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Robby Albarado, the US jockey who rode more than 5,000 winners, has died aged 52.

It is understood that Robby died in Saratoga, New York, on 4 August, from complications after heart surgery the week before.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.