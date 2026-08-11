‘One of the most accomplished riders in track history’: farewell to legendary jockey, aged 52

Robby Albarado, the US jockey who rode more than 5,000 winners, has died aged 52.

It is understood that Robby died in Saratoga, New York, on 4 August, from complications after heart surgery the week before.

Robby was widely regarded as a legend of the sport. He competed in more than 34,000 races during his decorated career.

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He was born in Louisiana in 1973 and started race-riding aged 12. He rode his first winner in 1990 and by the time he retired in 2021 he had recorded 5,222 victories, including 39 Grade Ones.

One of Robby’s best known partnerships was with the Kenneth McPeek-trained Curlin. The pair won seven major races together including the 2007 Preakness Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Classic and the 2008 Dubai World Cup, earning Curlin the title of American Horse of the Year in both years.

Robby also enjoyed great success with the Neil Howard-trained Mineshaft, who started his career in Britain with John Gosden. Robby rode Mineshaft to victory in four Grade Ones, including the 2003 Jockey Club Gold Cup.

In 2004 Robby received the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award and the following year he was inducted into the Fair Grounds Racing Hall of Fame.

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A spokesperson for Churchill Downs racecourse, where Robby won many races, described the jockey as “one of the most accomplished riders in track history”.

“Robby’s talent and passion for thoroughbred racing left a lasting legacy,” said the spokesperson.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire racing community.”

A spokesperson for the New York Racing Association (NYRA) said the organisation was saddened by Robby’s death.

“From his success aboard champions Curlin and Mineshaft to his later work with Mystik Dan and Thorpedo Anna, Robby’s talent and horsemanship left a lasting impact,” he said.