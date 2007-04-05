Top dressage riders at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Top British dressage riders are heading to Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday evening, 11 May.

Competitors including former Olympians Carl Hester (pictured) and Richard Davison and British national champions Sandy Phillips and Laura Bechtolsheimer have been invited to contest a grand prix freestyle at Windsor. The venue will host the European Championships in 2009.

Richard will be competing Stephanie Croxford’s Mr President, the crowd favourite at Olympia’s World Cup qualifier in December.

Foreign competitors include Kenneth Dyrby of the USA.

International judge Stephen Clarke and British Dressage chairman of selectors David Trott will present a masterclass. The demonstration will feature a selection of horses from the World Class Equine Pathway programme, which is aimed at spotting and monitoring horses with London 2012 potential.

www.royal-windsor-horse-show.co.uk