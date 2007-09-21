Sheepgate Equestrian, 24 – 25 August

SHEEPGATE EQUESTRIAN Boston, Lincs 24-25 August

prelim 10Q (P Crafts) 1, Bally Murphy (J Longland) 60.91. rest¬ 1, High Fidelity (J Martin) 69/09; 2, Delirious (A Adair Springnett) 65.13; 3, Welton Romeo (B Midwood) 64.55. prelim 17Q (P Crafts) 1, Bally Murphy 63.33. rest¬ 1, High Fidelity 67.08; 2, Delirious 64.58; 3, Elfin Cove (A Woodhams) 61.25. nov 21 1, Otto Van Der Hooch (L Stones) 66.5; 2, Rubens Jubilee (S Sexton) 65; 3, Two Hoots (D Ross) 62.5. rest 1, Lets Dance (S Urwin) 68.50; 2, Deliberate 66.50; 3, Justin Digo (R Fleet) 63.50. nov 37 1, Otto Van Der Hooch 67.50; 2, Rubens Jubilee 62.86; 3, Two Hoots 60. rest¬ 1, Deliberate 63.21; 2, Lets Dance 61.79; 3, Whymsical Lyric (H Budd) 53.21. elem 44 (S Cooper) 1, Holme Park Floyd V (J Tizzard) 62.80. rest¬ 1, Moonshine Keswick (J Longland) 58.80. elem 48 1, Rockissima (M Hallow) 67.24; 2, Holme Park Floyd V 62.07. rest 1, Moonshine Keswick 59.31. med 61 (S Scrini) 1, Rockissima 63.45. rest 1, Banjo III (M Smith) 68.97; 2, Majestic Misty Blue (S Twigg) 55.52. med 75 (S Scrini) 1, Sharp Verdict (V Grace) 59.19. rest 1, DHI Pierrot (J Parr) 71.62; 2, Banjo III 66.22. adv med 86 (S Cooper) 1, Rialto V (A Garratt) 66.57; 2, Apollo VI (S Hallows) 64.85; 3, Sharp Verdict 56.06. adv 100 (S Cooper) 1, Rialto V 60.31; 2, Apollo VI 59.69; 3, Portrandle (L Taylor) 58.44. PSG (S Cooper) 1, Thinford Flashman 65; 2, Portrandle 55.50. prelim 7Q (A Elliott) 1, Van Halen III (H Groves) 71; 2, Deluglio (M Arnold) 65; 3, Moroccan Bound (A McNamara) 61.50. prelim 18Q (A Elliott) 1, Van Halen II 72.50; 2, Deluglio 65.42; 3, Tantrum (J Strawson) 63.33. nov 22 (R Herbert) 1, Vanita (H Esberger Shepherd) 76.90; 2, Eastfield Executive (K Young) 68.97; 3, Just Azbach (C McNamara) 63.10. rest¬ 1, High Fidelity 65.52; 2, Pharailde (S Steniford) 61.03. nov 33 (R Herbert) 1, Dolce Vita (H Esberger Shepherd) 74.14; 2, Just Azbach 63.79; 3, Eastfield Executive (K Young) 60.69. rest¬ 1, High Fidelity 64.83; 2, Pharailde 60. elem 53 (A Elliott) 1, Wandango (C Arling) 59.41. rest 1, Guild House Fraser (A Tuff) 65.53; 2, Grendon Cavalier (S Brewin) 58.24. elem 57 (A Elliott) 1, Rockissima 60.71; 2, Wandango 52.86. rest¬ 1, Guild House Fraser 63.93. med 69 (R Herbert) 1, Rockissima 63.64. rest¬ 1,Renaissance III (M Tease) 54.48. med 73 (A Elliott) 1,Holme Park Floyd V 62.07. adv med 94 (R Herbert) 1, Apollo VI 64.12; 2, Flambeau Du Theil (M Smith) 63.82. adv med 94 (R Herbert) 1, Apollo VI 63.13; 2, Flambeau Du Theil 62.5.