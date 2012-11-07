Pencoed dressage results, 27-29 October 2012

Prelim 19 AF (C Hyett, M Galland).— 1, Wonderboy III (L Blundell) 70.45; 2eq, Glen Prossen (G Somers) & Foxglove (G Lewis) 70. nov 38 AF (C Tupling, V Clarke).— 1, Summerhill Cyclone (N Howell) 71.45; 2, Glansoden Celtic Gold (K Allen) 70.81; 3, Amesbury Milan (M Evans) 70. rest (B Whitcombe, D Cole).— 1, Giselle Van De Broekkant (S Gregory) 70; 2eq, Lodewijk Napoleon (H Burn), Cascade II (G Lewis) & Linardos Serenity (J Kingston-Schleider) 69.68. nov FSM (R Stainer).— 1, Belicia Arion (N Clarke) 73.33; 2, Marquis De Montaire (T Meeking) 71.11; 3eq, Summerhill Cyclone, Max XIII (K Walker) & Hector III (J Chapman) 69.72. rest.— 1, Tiger Tim (A Matravers) 76.11; 2, Correllian Jacob (A Harris) 70; 3, Giselle Van De Broekkant 66.94. elem 45 AF (S Leitch, C Llewellen Palmer).— 1, Jacob IV (R Thomas) 69.14; 2, Zenith III (M Evans) 68.97; 3, Dungar Hope (N Passmore) 67.59. rest (A Tucker, S Butterworth).— 1, Glen Lomond (G Somers) 66.9; 2, Bolero Boris II (J Martell) 64.31; 3, Sunny (E Hooker) 63.28. elem FSM (R Stanier).— 1, Showgirl (C Marston) 60.96; 2, Tresaison Houdini (S Gaunt) 53.46. rest.— 1, Hector III 74.04; 2, Max XIII 70.19; 3, Bob (B Donnellan) 64.42. med 69 AF (L Baldwin, T Cowie).— 1, Der Kleine Lowe (K Palmer) 65.91; 2, Wellbeloved RFW (M Rowley) 62.42; 3, Carrera (F Pope) 61.97. rest.— 1, Millbrook Park Super Ted (S Pritt) 65.76; 2, Mister Samson (L Darby) 65.61; 3, Mighty Max II (M Whelan) 65. med FSM (S Lidsey).— 1, Astro Medinox (B Barnett) 69.5; 2, Lady Sinclair (S Leitch) 63; 3, Daunt Rock (S Harris) 63. rest.— 1, DHI Zee See Spot (J Capel) 66.5; 2, Kaissandro (A Hunter-Gordon) 64.33; 3, Zidjiana (L Pittam) 62.67. adv med 85 AF (P Gardiner, J Robinson).— 1, Jabez (A Daems) 67.35; 2, Wind In The Willows III (J Bennett) 66.47; 3, Undygo (M Rowley) 65.44. rest.— 1, Llancloudy Phantom Menace (L Baker) 67.35; 2, Tyfoon E (B James) 66.03; 3eq, Ruby Rubin (J Chubb) & DHI Zee See Spot 65.15. adv med FSM (S Lidsey).— 1, Carrera (F Pope) 62; 2, Daunt Rock 61.5. rest.— 1, DHI Zee See Spot 64.83; 2, Cosmic Carnaval (S Richards) 62.5; 3, Zidjiana 60. PSG AF (P Gardiner, J Robinson).— 1, Jabez 65; 2, Time Out V (D Chambers) 62.76; 3, Willis (J Morris) 62.11. PSG FSM (S Lidsey, J Robinson).— 1, WG Equus (H Watson-Greaves) 67.06; 2, Donela (S Frost) 59.43.