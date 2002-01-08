Catherston stallions on tour

Jennie Loriston-Clarke will be touring the UK with top Catherston stallions

Dressage legend Jennie Loriston-Clarke will be taking her Catherston Stud stallions on lecture/demonstration tour in February and March.

Jennie, a leading sport horse breeder and trainer, will start her “Going Forward” tour at Rodbaston College, Staffs, on 25 February, and will move daily to Osbaldeston Hall, Lancs, Richmond EC, Yorks, and Arena UK, Lincs, before finishing in Dorset at Kingston Maurward College on Monday, 4 March.

Although the final line-up of horses has yet to be decided, Jennie is hoping to take established stars, such as Catherston Dazzler, Catherston Humbug and Catherston Liberator, as well as the younger stallions Catherston Dougal and Catherston Springsteen.

Tickets cost £12 in advance, with the price refunded for any breeder who decides to use a Catherston stallion this season.

For more information (tel: 01264 782716) or e-mail: catherstonstud@ukgateway.net

