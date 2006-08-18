Abbey Dressage, 29 July

ABBEY DRESSAGE Fiddington, Glos, 29 July

Nov 24W (A Ganley) 1, Diamond Kate (L Soprani-Volpini) 69.63; 2, Vados-M (P Connor) 68.89; 3, Queen of Sparta (K Trigg) 60.37. rest 1, Rainbow Lad (J Powell) 68.89; 2, Gypsy (V Clark) 65.56; 3, Kilmiston Seahawk (S Gallagher) 65.19. nov 33WQ (D Cole) 1, Ablesvant Gestelhof (C Green) 67.59; 2, Vados-M 65.17; 3, Chough (C Phillips) 61.03. rest 1, Jack Frost (J Pidcock) 63.10; 2, Rainbow Lad 63.10; eq3, Gypsy & Kilmiston Seahawk 60. elem 41W (J Harris) 1, Carlos (M Griffin) 71.2; 2, Surefire (D Greenwood) 65.2; 3, Crowdhill St George (D Watson) 65.2. rest 1, Jack Frost 67.6; 2, Good Life II (H Edwards) 64.8; 3, Newlynski (J Titterton) 59.6. elem 52WQ (D Cole) 1, Carlos 66.88; 2, Midnight Bella Vista (N Hand) 63.44; 3, Surefire 63.13. rest 1, Hawaiian Spirit (J Adcock) 64.69; 2, Scipio (N Payne) 63.75; 3, Departieu (S El-Khazen) 61.88. med 63W (J Harris) 1, Wustensand (D Greenwood) 69.31; 2, Fernando IX (R Struell) 67.93; 3, Romario (L Jenkins) 62.76. rest 1, Kilandini (S Mobley) 64.14; 2, Riverdance II (M Beckmann) 62.07; 3, Jethro (A Webb) 61.38. med 61WQ (G Leverett) 1, Wustensand 69.31; 2, Fernando IX 64.14; 3, Georgio (D Pincus) 62.07. rest 1, Sheepcote Catkin (K Smith) 64.83; 2, Riverdance II 60.69; 3, Jantin (P Jenkins) 60. 11 Aug: elem 41W (C Hogg) 1, Revelation (S Williams) 66.8; 2, Guinevere III (A Ganley) 65.6; 3, Crowdhill Premier Just Gold (S Punfrett) 61.2. rest 1, Newlynski (J Titterton) 64; 2, UDH Papillon (L Walmsley) 63.6; 3, Coolesabbot (S Butterworth) 60. elem 52WQ (C Hogg) 1, Guinevere III 65; 2, Ellfield April Joy (J Hallim) 61.25. rest 1, UDH Papillon 64.69; 2, Connect Four (E Green) 63.44; 3, Newlynski 61.56. med 63W (C Hogg) 1, Nutbeam Marquis (K Scott) 72.07; 2, Donela (S Frost) 67.93; 3, Revelation 62.07. rest 1, Outlands Bianca (V Meek) 62.41; 2, Monkey Puzzle (M Jackman) 61.03. med 74WQ (C Thornton) 1, Destination (D Greenwood) 70.83; 2, Nutbeam Marquis 66.39; 3, Donela 64.17. rest 1, Monkey Puzzle 63.61; 2, HP (H Clemerson) 63.33; 3, Outlands Bianca 62.22. adv med 83W (C Thornton) 1, Im Clever Cloggs (S Grierson) 60.94; 2, Wunschfraum (H Clemerson) 56.25. adv med 86WQ (C Thornton) 1, Manorfields Marquis (N Scivier) 65.76; 2, Plausible (C Creemer) 64.24; 3, Highlander IV (T Maxfield) 62.12.