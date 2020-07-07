{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
The Horse Bit Shop

The Horse Bit Shop is the UK's largest bitting specialists with a comprehensive bit bank
Website https://thehorsebitshop.co.uk/
Telephone 01405 861800
Address Main Street, Pollington, Goole DN14 0DN

As a major bitting retailer, The Horse Bit Shop is an authorised Myler stockist, to name just one bitting range, and offer extensive bitting knowledge and a wide range of bits for all disciplines on a 30-day trial system. With over 15 years’ experience in providing bitting advice and sales, our team is able to help horse owners and riders with free advice and support.