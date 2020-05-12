Website http://www.aniwell-uk.com
Email info@aniwell-uk.com
The Aniwell range of skin, wound and sun protection products – FiltaBac, FiltaClear and Active Manuka Honey Vet (AMHVet) are suitable for all types of animals.
They provide antibacterial wound protection and total sun-blocking making them suitable to use all year round to protect and assist with sun exposure, sweet-itch – by protecting the animal from biting insects, other common skin problems from rain or mud and for protecting all cuts, grazes, bites or general wounds.
Available at veterinary clinics, equine/pet supply stores, pet pharmacies and online stores.