The Aniwell range of skin, wound and sun protection products – FiltaBac , FiltaClear and Active Manuka Honey Vet (AMHVet) are suitable for all types of animals.

They provide antibacterial wound protection and total sun-blocking making them suitable to use all year round to protect and assist with sun exposure, sweet-itch – by protecting the animal from biting insects, other common skin problems from rain or mud and for protecting all cuts, grazes, bites or general wounds.

Available at veterinary clinics, equine/pet supply stores, pet pharmacies and online stores.