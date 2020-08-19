PolyPads and New Equine Wear

Website www.polypads.co.uk Email sales@polypads.co.uk Address Poly Pads (UK) Ltd, Premier Products, Premier Court, Kings Mill Way, Mansfield, NG18 5GE Social



Since 1988, PolyPads has been producing great quality, British-made saddlecloths for every equestrian. Originally tailored for racehorses, the popular design has evolved to encompass a wide range of disciplines for every horse and rider. In recent years, the brand has developed to provide new, exciting designs that are suitable for modern saddles. The Premier PolyPads range launched in 2020, quickly proving popular in a variety of colours and sizes.

PolyPad materials are famous not only for their comfort, but also for their longevity and quality. Cut and sewn by hand in its UK-based factory, every PolyPad is carefully inspected at every stage to ensure that it is of the highest standard to stand the test of time. Each PolyPad can be designed in a wide range of colours, making them the perfect choice – from everyday riding to competition, there’s a PolyPad for every occasion. The embroidery service allows for further customisation, with options to add text or logos – perfect as a gift, for clubs or for advertisement. All embroidery is completed before manufacture to ensure a neat and professional finish. Many competitive riders also use PolyPads, with their no fuss, comfortable design being popular even with five-star eventers.

PolyPads has even found its place in the world of driving, with the range of Roller Pads and Breast Collar Pads being a hit with carriage drivers.

Dogs love PolyPads too; the brand currently offers a cosy winter dog coat and three different styles of dog bed. The Walled Pet Bed was launched at Badminton in 2019 and has since become popular with dogs and their owners, perfect for in the home or at the yard.

PolyPads’ sister company, New Equine Wear, has also undergone rapid development. The brand is renowned for its range of high-end, durable cross-country boots, producing some of the lightest boots on the market. Produced in the same UK factory as PolyPads, these high quality boots boast durability, a secure fit and protection.

These values have extended into the saddlecloth range, which have been carefully created under the guidance of a top UK designer to suit the performance horse. Three styles are available; the Dressage, Close Contact (Jump) and Show Jump. Each saddlecloth has been manufactured with a needlefelt fill to ensure breathability and wicking properties, in a sculpted design that ensures the best fit.

Find us online and in a wide range of retailers.