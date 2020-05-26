With a lifelong passion for horses and riding, founder and jewellery designer Linsey’s first and strongest jewellery collection is the ‘Gallop Collection’, filled with fun pieces to be worn by lovers of horses.

The collection has grown over many years and has charms, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets both in silver and gold plate. Charms can be collected on charm necklaces and bracelets and feature such things as a show jump, riding hats, sparkly stirrups, saddles along with the classic horseshoes and bits.

The ‘Woof’ collection followed and there is a growing collection of doggy breeds which can be worn as charms or pendants, many which have matching earrings. From Dalmatians to Dachshunds, Chihuahuas and Jack Russells, there are so many to choose from and the ‘Woof’ collection also includes an entire set of Paw Print jewellery.

Pheasants and foxes have also been created into necklaces earrings and charms in the ‘Country Collection’. There are hares, hedgehogs, cows, robins, chickens, ducks and many more gorgeous creatures from our countryside replicated into beautiful jewellery pieces.

The Gemma J crew are sadly missing all their wonderful followers who see the stand at Badminton Horse Trials, Royal Windsor Horse Show and many other events that unfortunately will not be taking place this year. But they look really look forward to seeing everyone as soon as possible.

Meanwhile stay safe everyone and all jewellery is available online at www.gemmaj.co.uk

Check out more examples of beautiful Gemma J jewellery below…