Snuggle Dreamer – dog caves | dogbeds | collars & leashes

Does your dog like to cuddle?

Does your dog

… sleep fretful and finds no rest?

… seek a sheltered place when there is hustle and bustle?

… prefer warm berths?

… have no undercoat and cools down quickly?

… love to be covered up and relax under a blanket?

If the answer is yes, then your dog will love our products!

A snuggle dreamer gives your dog a quiet dog basket and protected retreat.

It doesn’t only let your dog sleep fully, but also covers him up.

A special tube keeps the entrance open, so that can easily climb in by himself.

These types of dog beds are particularly suitable for

anxious dogs, puppies and young dogs

comfortable “couch potatoes”

short coat, no undercoat, senior dogs

The lining of our dog beds made of fine imitation fur flatters his sensitive nose and keeps him safe and warm in the cave.

And if your beloved one has once again proven themselves against mud, forest and weather, then crawls straight back into their cave when they come home to enjoy the triumph of the outdoor experience, then you can easily clean the dog cave in the washing machine.

