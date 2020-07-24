Toggi – high tech clothing that is designed to perform and made to last

Website https://www.toggi.com/ Email info@toggi.com Address Finest Brands International Ltd. / Toggi, Laurel House 146-148 Garnet Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS11 5HP Social







Combining comfort, style and performance, the latest Toggi collections offer a range of performance pieces for equestrians of all abilities, including jackets, gilets, performance tops, legwear and accessories. Every finishing touch and discrete detail has been considered to deliver high performance clothing that will delight and excite.

The official Team GBR supporters collection from Toggi includes stylish and technical jackets, polo shirts, socks and baseball caps, all in patriotic red, white and blue and featuring the prestigious Team GBR logo. With a percentage of sales going back to the British Equestrian Federation to help generate additional funds for all equestrian disciplines, proudly wearing the Toggi Team GBR collection is a great way to show your support and to play even a small part in helping to ensure our continued success on the international stage.

With sustainability and performance at its heart, the new Toggi Sport collection is built on a practical layering system that will see you comfortably through all four seasons. Each and every piece is designed to work in unison with the rest of the range, allowing you to quickly add or remove layers as the weather changes.

Toggi also offers a superb range of country and equestrian footwear. Designed in-house through an extensive research and development process, the Toggi footwear collection is rigorously wear tested to ensure maximum comfort, performance and a superb fit.