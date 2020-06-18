Website https://www.mochara.co.uk/ Email info@mochara.co.uk Address Mochara Equestrian, The Studio, Hundred End, Fairwarp, East Sussex TN22 3BY, UK Social



All the clothing has been designed with practicality in mind using technical fabrics which are durable and hard wearing without losing sight of the desire to look good at the same time. Subtle branding appeals to riders of all ages and disciplines and of course, affordability and quality are also top of the agenda.

Available online through our user friendly website, www.mochara.co.uk, and at the MOCHARA stand at all the major horse events during the year, the carefully thought out branding and environmentally friendly packaging set MOCHARA in a class of their own, appealing to riders in all disciplines and of all ages.

The current MOCHARA collection includes leggings, base layers, sweatshirts, competition wear, accessories and a personalisation service that allows you to add your/your horse’s name to the base layers and sweatshirts.