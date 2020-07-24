{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Honri Hats – Headwear for hunting, showing and carriage driving

Bespoke Hunt Caps, Top Hats, Bowlers & Vintage Silk Top Hats
Horse & Hound
Website http://www.honrihats.co.uk/
Telephone 01453 873595
Address Frogmarsh Mill, South Woodchester, Stroud, Gloucestershire, GL5 5ET
Silk-Top-Hat-1400x744

Silk Top Hat

Honri Hats produce bespoke handmade traditional hunt caps, bowlers and top hats from our base in the Cotswolds, where we are keeping the traditional methods alive.

Crash-top-hat-1400x744

Crash Top Hat

Honri Hats continue to provide a high-quality personal and friendly service to the equestrian community, including hunting, showing and carriage driving from the supply of new hunt caps and top hats to the repair and refurbishment of old ones.

Brown-Country-High-Baller-1400x744

Brown Country Bowler

We have bespoke bowlers and also lightweight options suitable for use at events such as hound shows and stewarding.  Away from the hunting world, we can also look after your silk top hat with full serving and repair, as well as supplying vintage silk top hats.

Top-Hat-Brown-front-side-1400x744

Brown Top Hat

Our workshop at Frogmarsh Mill, South Woodchester, Gloucestershire is open for appointments seven days a week so do get in touch if we can assist you in any way with your headware requirements.