Foster Equestrian Ltd

Foster Equestrian is a small family-run business established in 2017.

We only stock premium brands that we would be happy to use on our own horses and all stock items are trialled and tested.

Our leading brand Eskadron is well known for giving you the perfect “matchy matchy” outfit and with several seasonal collections released each year, there is always something to suit each individual’s taste.

We also stock the full range of the Eskadron Core Collection that offers products for not only the matchy enthusiast, but for all horse riders from leisure riders to Olympic champions.

Eskadron stands for quality, reliability and innovation and our customers place their confidence in their products for the safety, performance and well-being of the horse.

With ever changing rules and regulations from governing bodies such as BD, BE and BS, Eskadron continue to update products to be in line with new rules such as the Pro Flex Classic Tendon / Fetlock boots that are now BS legal.

We supply all you need from this leading brand, whether you enjoy hacking out, training or competing, so please contact us if you cannot find exactly what you are looking for.