Equetech – stylish clothing for equestrians

Website https://www.equetech.com/ Fax 01296 688 969 Email info@equetech.com Social







Ultimate Equestrian Style

For over two decades British equestrian fashion brand, Equetech has been creating stylish equestrian wear for riders across all disciplines and all levels.

From endurance, dressage and eventing to showjumping, showing and leisure riding, Equetech is a name synonymous with equestrian style, and innovative design.

It’s no secret that Equetech clothing and accessories perform as good as they look.

Designed by riders, for riders, every item you’ll discover in their extensive collection is created with purpose and attention to detail.

Equetech breeches boast careful seam placement and curve support. Competition shirts combine beautiful lace and crystal details, and equestrian specialist underwear brings comfort to the saddle. Equetech understands that riders want to feel and look good in and out of the saddle.

Head designer Liz Hayman is a life-long equestrian and horse owner and understands what riders want and need from their equestrian wardrobe:

“I design clothes and accessories that I think riders would like in their wardrobe and that problem solve. For example, a feather-light waterproof jacket that folds up into itself to fit in a handbag or clips comfortably onto a saddle to stop you getting wet during a summer hack.

“Our riding tights feature a comfort waistband that won’t roll down, with a silicone grip that has excellent grip, without gluing you solidly to the saddle!

“I also design garments that look good from a size 6 to 16+ sizes, because I believe every rider should feel fantastic in their riding wear.

“Every item you’ll find in our collection has been designed by me and tried and tested by our team of real riders before we go into production. I love fashion, and I know our customers do too, which is why I design equestrian clothing that doesn’t look out of place away from the yard.

“Our equestrian winter coats are worn in the saddle and the city, combining equestrian fashion with function.”

Liz Hayman also believes that quality and fashionable equestrian designs shouldn’t come at an inflated price: “We pride ourselves on delivering innovative garments and accessories at competitive prices, without compromising on design, quality and finish. From harnessing the latest fabric innovations through to incorporating durable quality zip finishes, and jacket bio-down ethical insulation, every item that bears our name is created with care and thought.”

A family-run business, based in Buckinghamshire, Equetech have their own independent factory here in the UK and carry over 40% of British manufactured garments within their collection.

Offering an exclusive range of unique custom equestrian clothing from bespoke cross-country colours and personalisation on competition and casual wear, Equetech is a name synonymous with equestrian fashion.

Isn’t it time you joined the equestrian style revolution?