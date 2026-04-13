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If you’re on the search for a dress for Royal Ascot or haven’t yet sorted your outfit and need a bit of inspiration, then you’ve come to the right place. For those heading to Royal Ascot this year (16–20 June, 2026), we’ve rounded up a selection of dresses for Royal Ascot that adhere to the dress code – are the correct length, and have suitable necklines and straps.

What’s the dress code at Royal Ascot?

Of course, depending on which enclosure you’re in, the dress code is slightly different – but as this race meeting is a chance to get your glad rags on we think it’s nice to really make an effort and go all-out smart with one of the best hats suitable for Royal Ascot and dress like you’ve been invited to spend a day with royalty.

In the most strict of the enclosures at Royal Ascot, dresses and skirts should:

fall just above the knee or longer

have straps that are at least one inch thick

not be strapless, off-the-shoulder, bardot or halter-neck style

not have sheer straps or sleeves

In most enclosures an open-back style is permitted as long as the straps meet the dress code. Trouser suits and jumpsuits are also allowed, too, providing they meet the dress code regulations. If you’re at all unsure, here’s our guide to navigating the full Royal Ascot dress code.

Dresses suitable for Royal Ascot

Coast Placement Print Pleat Dress

Colours: Sage or pink

Sizes: UK 8–18

LK Bennett Rami Flan Multi Block Waist Crepe Dress

Sizes: UK 4–20

Coast Blue Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Sizes: UK 8–18

Hobbs Ottilie Lace Sequin Dress

Sizes: UK 6–20

River Island x Edwina Ibbotson Beige Premium Lace Bodice Mini Dress

Sizes: UK 6–18

Coast Lisa Tan Pleated Floral Midi Dress With Pleat Detail

Sizes: UK 8–18

Wallis Tailored Crepe Ruffle Pencil Dress

Colours: Sage or blush

Sizes: UK 8–22

River Island x Cabbages & Roses Cream Floral Asymmetric Neck Maxi Slip Dress

Sizes: UK 6–22

LK Bennett Lola Birch & Green Blossom Print Jacquard Dress With Statement Sleeve

Sizes: UK 4–20, regular or petite

River Island Sleeveless Belted Midi Dress

Colours: Yellow or red

Sizes: UK 8–18

Oasis Occasion Ruffle Sleeve Jacquard Midi Dress

Sizes: UK 6–18

Coast Tux Satin Dress

Colours: Pink, navy, orange

Sizes: UK 8–18, regular or petite

Coast Petite Satin Dress With Floral Print

Sizes: UK 4–18, petite

Asos Design Bias Bust Detail Maxi Dress

Colours: Buttermilk or lilac

Sizes: UK 4–18

Phase Eight Elanie Shimmer Dress

Sizes: UK 6–20

Coast Lace Shirt Dress Contrast Colour

Colours: Blush, black or slate blue

Sizes: UK 8–18

Phase Eight Abigail Maxi Dress

Sizes: UK 6–26, regular or petite

Hobbs Eliana Dress

Sizes: UK 6–20

Phase Eight Ayla Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Sizes: UK 6–26, regular or petite

River Island Pink Cornelli Halter Jumpsuit

Sizes: XS–L

Phase Eight Perla Dress

Sizes: UK 6–20, petite or regular

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