If you’re on the search for a dress for Royal Ascot or haven’t yet sorted your outfit and need a bit of inspiration, then you’ve come to the right place. For those heading to Royal Ascot this year (16–20 June, 2026), we’ve rounded up a selection of dresses for Royal Ascot that adhere to the dress code – are the correct length, and have suitable necklines and straps.
What’s the dress code at Royal Ascot?
Of course, depending on which enclosure you’re in, the dress code is slightly different – but as this race meeting is a chance to get your glad rags on we think it’s nice to really make an effort and go all-out smart with one of the best hats suitable for Royal Ascot and dress like you’ve been invited to spend a day with royalty.
In the most strict of the enclosures at Royal Ascot, dresses and skirts should:
- fall just above the knee or longer
- have straps that are at least one inch thick
- not be strapless, off-the-shoulder, bardot or halter-neck style
- not have sheer straps or sleeves
In most enclosures an open-back style is permitted as long as the straps meet the dress code. Trouser suits and jumpsuits are also allowed, too, providing they meet the dress code regulations. If you’re at all unsure, here’s our guide to navigating the full Royal Ascot dress code.
Dresses suitable for Royal Ascot
Coast Placement Print Pleat Dress
Colours: Sage or pink
Sizes: UK 8–18
LK Bennett Rami Flan Multi Block Waist Crepe Dress
Sizes: UK 4–20
Coast Blue Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Sizes: UK 8–18
Hobbs Ottilie Lace Sequin Dress
Sizes: UK 6–20
River Island x Edwina Ibbotson Beige Premium Lace Bodice Mini Dress
Sizes: UK 6–18
Coast Lisa Tan Pleated Floral Midi Dress With Pleat Detail
Sizes: UK 8–18
Wallis Tailored Crepe Ruffle Pencil Dress
Colours: Sage or blush
Sizes: UK 8–22
River Island x Cabbages & Roses Cream Floral Asymmetric Neck Maxi Slip Dress
Sizes: UK 6–22
LK Bennett Lola Birch & Green Blossom Print Jacquard Dress With Statement Sleeve
Sizes: UK 4–20, regular or petite
River Island Sleeveless Belted Midi Dress
Colours: Yellow or red
Sizes: UK 8–18
Oasis Occasion Ruffle Sleeve Jacquard Midi Dress
Sizes: UK 6–18
Coast Tux Satin Dress
Colours: Pink, navy, orange
Sizes: UK 8–18, regular or petite
Coast Petite Satin Dress With Floral Print
Sizes: UK 4–18, petite
Asos Design Bias Bust Detail Maxi Dress
Colours: Buttermilk or lilac
Sizes: UK 4–18
Phase Eight Elanie Shimmer Dress
Sizes: UK 6–20
Coast Lace Shirt Dress Contrast Colour
Colours: Blush, black or slate blue
Sizes: UK 8–18
Phase Eight Abigail Maxi Dress
Sizes: UK 6–26, regular or petite
Hobbs Eliana Dress
Sizes: UK 6–20
Phase Eight Ayla Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Sizes: UK 6–26, regular or petite
River Island Pink Cornelli Halter Jumpsuit
Sizes: XS–L
Phase Eight Perla Dress
Sizes: UK 6–20, petite or regular
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You might also like:
Heading to Royal Ascot and in need of a hat? Here are 26 options to complete your outfit
Dressing for Royal Ascot – avoid a fashion faux pas with H&H’s complete guide
Your complete guide to the Royal Ascot enclosures and what to expect in each
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