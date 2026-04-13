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Our pick of dresses for Royal Ascot that meet the dress code and ooze style

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    • If you’re on the search for a dress for Royal Ascot or haven’t yet sorted your outfit and need a bit of inspiration, then you’ve come to the right place. For those heading to Royal Ascot this year (16–20 June, 2026), we’ve rounded up a selection of dresses for Royal Ascot that adhere to the dress code – are the correct length, and have suitable necklines and straps.

    What’s the dress code at Royal Ascot?

    Of course, depending on which enclosure you’re in, the dress code is slightly different – but as this race meeting is a chance to get your glad rags on we think it’s nice to really make an effort and go all-out smart with one of the best hats suitable for Royal Ascot and dress like you’ve been invited to spend a day with royalty.

    In the most strict of the enclosures at Royal Ascot, dresses and skirts should:

    • fall just above the knee or longer
    • have straps that are at least one inch thick
    • not be strapless, off-the-shoulder, bardot or halter-neck style
    • not have sheer straps or sleeves

    In most enclosures an open-back style is permitted as long as the straps meet the dress code. Trouser suits and jumpsuits are also allowed, too, providing they meet the dress code regulations. If you’re at all unsure, here’s our guide to navigating the full Royal Ascot dress code.

    Dresses suitable for Royal Ascot

    Coast Placement Print Pleat Dress

    Coast Placement Print Pleat Dress

    Colours: Sage or pink
    Sizes: UK 8–18

    LK Bennett Rami Flan Multi Block Waist Crepe Dress

    LK Bennett Rami Flan Multi Block Waist Crepe Dress

    Sizes: UK 4–20

    Coast Blue Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

    Coast Blue Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

    Sizes: UK 8–18

    Hobbs Ottilie Lace Sequin Dress

    Hobbs Ottilie Lace Sequin Dress

    Sizes: UK 6–20

    River Island x Edwina Ibbotson Beige Premium Lace Bodice Mini Dress

    River Island x Edwina Ibbotson Beige Premium Lace Bodice Mini Dress

    Sizes: UK 6–18

    Coast Lisa Tan Pleated Floral Midi Dress With Pleat Detail

    Coast Lisa Tan Pleated Floral Midi Dress With Pleat Detail

    Sizes: UK 8–18

    Wallis Tailored Crepe Ruffle Pencil Dress

    Wallis Tailored Crepe Ruffle Pencil Dress

    Colours: Sage or blush
    Sizes:     UK 8–22

    River Island x Cabbages & Roses Cream Floral Asymmetric Neck Maxi Slip Dress

    River Island x Cabbages & Roses Cream Floral Asymmetric Neck Maxi Slip Dress

    Sizes: UK 6–22

    LK Bennett Lola Birch & Green Blossom Print Jacquard Dress

    LK Bennett Lola Birch & Green Blossom Print Jacquard Dress With Statement Sleeve

    Sizes: UK 4–20, regular or petite

    River Island Yellow Sleeveless Belted Midi Dress

    River Island Sleeveless Belted Midi Dress

    Colours: Yellow or red
    Sizes:     UK 8–18

    Oasis Occasion Ruffle Sleeve Jacquard Midi Dress

    Oasis Occasion Ruffle Sleeve Jacquard Midi Dress

    Sizes: UK 6–18

    Coast Tux Satin Dress

    Coast Tux Satin Dress

    Colours: Pink, navy, orange
    Sizes: UK 8–18, regular or petite

    Coast Satin Dress With Floral Print

    Coast Petite Satin Dress With Floral Print

    Sizes: UK 4–18, petite

    ASOS DESIGN bias bust detail maxi dress

    Asos Design Bias Bust Detail Maxi Dress

    Colours: Buttermilk or lilac
    Sizes: UK 4–18

    Phase Elanie Shimmer Dress

    Phase Eight Elanie Shimmer Dress

    Sizes: UK 6–20

    Coast Lace Shirt Dress Contrast Colour

    Coast Lace Shirt Dress Contrast Colour

    Colours: Blush, black or slate blue
    Sizes: UK 8–18

    Phase Eight Abigail Maxi Dress

    Phase Eight Abigail Maxi Dress

    Sizes: UK 6–26, regular or petite

    Hobbs Eliana Dress

    Hobbs Eliana Dress

    Sizes: UK 6–20

    Phase Eight Ayla Wide Leg Jumpsuit

    Phase Eight Ayla Wide Leg Jumpsuit

    Sizes: UK 6–26, regular or petite

    River Island Pink Cornelli Halter Jumpsuit

    River Island Pink Cornelli Halter Jumpsuit

    Sizes: XS–L

    Phase Eight Petite Perla Dress

    Phase Eight Perla Dress

    Sizes: UK 6–20, petite or regular

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    Franchesca Slack

    H&H’s Products Editor
    Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.
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