Lucy Eddis’ horsey teen blog: why this year’s HOYS is very bittersweet

I am back from uni again, this time for the final preparations for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) which we go to this week.

The preparations this year are bittersweet. As I have said a number of times before in my blog, HOYS is by far my favourite show of the year. However this year it will be my sister’s last competition on her beloved 14 hander, Percy and my last ever competition before what we refer to as my ‘retirement’ from the pony scene. It is bizarre to think that for so much build up, so much anticipation for the show, I will have less than 15 minutes actually physically competing in the ring and then the experience is over and I am finished forever. Nevertheless, HOYS is such an experience; everything about it is just a little bit more special and I could not be more excited.

There is no pony on earth I’d rather share my swan song with than Cash. He (and I’d like to think I) are always at our best at HOYS — he positively purrs when the horsebox ramp opens and he realises where we are. He is looking fantastic and absolutely ready to retain victory, so I hope above hope that I won’t let him down.

Whatever happens, I have the most special memories from HOYS. It is where all of my wildest dreams have come true and I will always look back at it so fondly.

Wishing you all the very best of luck for a magical week, there is nothing quite like a HOYS win — it truly is the best feeling on earth.

Lucy

