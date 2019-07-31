Nominate a young talent for the Saracen Young Rider of the Year award

The Saracen Young Rider of the Year award celebrates up-and-coming talent in the horse world. All nominees must be under 25 years old on the day of the H&H Awards (4 December).

“Saracen Horse Feeds is delighted to be sponsoring the Saracen Young Rider of the Year at the 2019 H&H Awards because it allows us to recognise individuals who have serious aspiration for the sport,” said a spokesman. “Feeding the future is as important to the horse as it is the rider, and Saracen looks forward to supporting the next generation of world class talent.”

Previous winners of this award include:

2018: Lottie Fry, dressage rider

2017: Will Furlong, eventer

So who do you think deserves to be added to this list in 2019? Nominations are open until 11.59pm on 11 September and can be made via the link below, or using the coupon printed in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 1 August. Terms and conditions apply.

