Vote for the Horseware Groom of the Year

Hard graft, attention to detail and care for both their horses and riders are the hallmarks of these supergrooms

PAT TAYLOR, 62

Grooms for: Walstead Connemara Stud

2018 highlight: Pat has bred, produced and ridden many winners for the Walsted stud in 41 years of working there. She says her highlight is producing happy and healthy foals year in year out.

I decided to become a groom when… “I trained with Sylvia Hart and got my BHS AI stages. I started working as a groom when I was 16.”

Top grooming tip: “Grooming is a job, but it really should be a vocation. You need to feel a sense of achievement and pride in the work you are doing.”

Words from the boss: “Pat is noted for her outstanding dedication, attention to detail and persistence to turn out to the very best standards. I would like to say thank you for the hard work Pat puts in, achieving great success in the past 40-plus years. Pat has managed the stud and trained other grooms in all aspects of equine care. On behalf of the show ponies, Connemaras and rescue horses, well done Pat.” Sonia Burt and family

TAMZIN NESBITT, 27

Grooms for: polo player Ollie Cudmore

2018 highlight: “Ollie winning the British Open Gold Cup with his team, El Remanso, in July in front of nearly 15,000 spectators. So much effort and hard work was put into this by so many people. It was an incredibly special moment for me.”

I decided to become a groom when… “I grew up with horses and they have always been a big part of my life. One thing led to another and here I am now. I absolutely love my job.”

Top grooming tip: “Get to know everything about your horses and always give them 100%.”

Words from the boss: “What makes Tamzin such an outstanding groom is the passion and love she has for

my string of 15 horses. She always ensures that each and every horse is in top condition, and she never misses a thing. Without Tamzin, this season would not have been so successful.” Ollie Cudmore

JANE FELTON, 30

Grooms for: eventer Jonty Evans

2018 highlight: “Jonty winning Belton CIC3* with Cooley Rorkes Drift (Art) — the lorry drive home was a breeze.”

I decided to become a groom when… “I was studying equine science and came across a job at a competition yard. I took it and realised how much I enjoyed it.”

Top grooming tip: “Always have some spare plaiting bands on your finger at an event in case of last-minute broken keepers or plaits getting rubbed or pulled out.”

Words from the boss: “Jane is exceptional. She very nearly didn’t get the job because she was friendly with someone I didn’t appreciate! Luckily for me she did. She gets on with everyone and gives all the horses total confidence. She has been the most incredible friend through the hardest time of my life. I fell off at Tattersalls and was in a coma for six weeks, and I am still in hospital. Through all this Jane has been amazing, she has run my yard in my absence and kept my business afloat. She is extraordinary.” Jonty Evans

DANIEL TARPEY, 27

Grooms for: showjumper Harry Charles

2018 highlights: “Harry getting double gold at this year’s European Championships with Vivaldi Du Dom and jumping double clear in his first senior five-star Nations Cup team with ABC Quantum Cruise.”

I decided to become a groom when… “My family was involved in racing so I’ve been with horses since I was young. I began working in showjumping at 16; I love getting great results and working with amazing people.”

Top grooming tip: “Stay focused, work hard and be organised. Being a team player is vital. I’m on the road 24/7 and when we get back the next lot of horses have to be ready to go. It’s a team effort.”

Words from the boss: “Daniel puts 100% into everything and loves nothing more than when the horses get good results, which wouldn’t be possible without his care and devotion to us and the horses. He always has a smile on his face. We hope to have Daniel on our team for many years to come.” Peter and Harry Charles

The Award winners will be revealed at the H&H Awards dinner on 8 November at Cheltenham Racecourse, to which all those shortlisted will be invited with a guest.