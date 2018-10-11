Vote for the eVetDrug Vet of the Year

We salute the vets who come to our horses’ rescue with their blend of skill, care and professionalism

Stuart Duncan, 60

Liphook Equine Hospital, Hants

Best thing about being a vet: “I work with a really professional team at Liphook. With all the expertise and help available, we can provide the best possible care for our equine patients and dedicated clients. It’s very rewarding when horses recover and go on to bigger successes.”

The hardest part: “Some of my toughest, but most rewarding, jobs have been working with the emergency services, helping extricate horses from overturned trailers, swimming pools and cattle grids.”

2018 highlights: “Looking after and helping prepare team horses for WEG and the Asian Games, plus working with FEI para dressage horses and their riders.”

What the client says: “Mr Duncan has gone above the call of duty over the past 20 years as my equine vet. He is incredibly skilled, patient and professional. He worked tirelessly to save my veteran gelding who contracted an aggressive form of cellulitis — my horse made a full recovery.” Nadine Ronan

Alastair Field, 37

Field Equine Vets, Worcs

Best thing about being a vet: “I love being able to work with horses to help them and their owners in varied, and sometimes challenging, environments and situations.”

The hardest part: “Seeing how unlucky some owners and horses are is tough. Sometimes even with the best husbandry and care, horses still get injured and ill.”

2018 highlight: “Having set up a new equine practice in 2016, we received accreditation under the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons Practice Standards Scheme. It was a very proud moment and a reflection of all the hard work my colleagues have put in since we began.”

What the client says: “An excellent and thorough vet, who is calm, kind and patient and explains the options and reasoning behind treatment. He works extremely hard and ridiculous hours. He always puts your horse’s welfare first and the aftercare is excellent. I don’t think anyone else could give a better service.” Emma O’Sullivan

Natalie Sim, 26

MBM Vets, Kilmarnock

Best thing about being a vet: “The constant variety of cases I get means every week is diverse and interesting. I also love seeing and hearing how well our equine patients are doing, whether they are out competing or enjoying life as a much-loved pet.”

The hardest part: “Finding time for my own horse!”

2018 highlight: “It was hugely satisfying to witness a client’s horse beat the odds and come back into work following a horrific wound last year that required months of intensive management.”

What the client says: “Earlier this year my horse was involved in a serious accident while travelling, was trapped in the trailer and began to colic. A kind shop owner phoned a vet she knew, who was Natalie. Natalie put herself at risk to help my horse and treat her at the roadside. She was attentive, professional, very caring and showed true passion. I don’t doubt that if she hadn’t come to help, my horse would have died in front of us.” Lisa Brown

Katie Robinson, 42

Hampden Equine Vets, Bucks

Best thing about being a vet: “I love the variety of work and the outdoor lifestyle.”

The hardest part: “Definitely the out-of-hours rota, followed by the number of phone calls and messages I get while not working.”

2018 highlights: “Seeing a horse who had a horrendous radial fracture go back out in the field. Also, becoming equine clinical director of Hampden Vets.”

What the client says: “My horse fractured his leg in March. Without Katie’s knowledge, patience and care, he would not have survived. He took his first steps with me on board in September.” Tracey Whaler

